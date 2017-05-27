It’s all go for popular Purbrook Ladies 5 race

THE popular Purbrook Ladies 5 race returns tomorrow.

It’s always a strong event with running clubs well represented.

The race starts at 10am with registration at Purbrook Heath Pavilion, PO7 5RU.

Portsmouth Joggers host the event and previous winners include Emma Montiel, of City of Portsmouth, who won in 30min 32sec in 2014, and Hannah Howard, of Eastleigh who stormed to 2015 success in 30.09.

Talented Victory athlete Jackie Lloyd was first in 2016 as she completed the course in a time of 34min 10sec.

Stubbington’s Tina Chantrey finished in second place (36.52).

Tanya Fruen took the final podium place with a good run to finish in 37.05.

Among the runners in the top 10 were Portsmouth Joggers’ Rebecca Brackwell-Slade and Tina Law, along with Paula Williams, of Fareham Crusaders, Victory’s Michelle Cartwright and Hedge End’s Sarah Butler.

The race has a single lap five-mile course on quiet country lanes, starting and finishing at Purbrook Heath.

It’s a very friendly race and although it attracts some very good competitors – it is also an ideal course for beginners seeking race experience.

Prizes will be awarded in all categories with a fantastic medal to all finishers. There will be spot prizes awarded as well.

Meanwhile, entries are going well for the Portsmouth Joggers’ Summer XC race on Wednesday, June 28 at Queen Elizabeth Country Park, PO8 0QE (7.15pm).

It will be best to enter quickly – see pjc.org.uk for more information.

Runners must ensure they arrive in good time to collect race numbers on the night.

RKdia Catering will be supplying the post race food again this year.