It’s all White for Danny at Southsea parkrun

Southsea parkrun provided another spectacular seafront occasion on Saturday.

The popular 5k event was completed by 410 finishers.

Well done to everyone who took part and all the volunteers who made the run happen.

Alex Thomas, Lee Sutherland, Jo-Anne Taylor, Justin martindale, and Peter Codd, who managed a personal best, completed their 50th parkruns.

Danny White finished first with a time of 17min 23sec, ahead of Mindaugas Sasnauskas second in 17.40.

Victory’s Michelle Cartwright finished first lady.

In difficult conditions with the tough seafront breeze to contend with she managed to record a time of 20.35, just two seconds outside her personal best for the course.

Hayley Newell was second lady with her time of 21.00 and Katherine Sharp set a personal best of 21.59 to finish third lady.

Natasha Armstrong, of Portsmouth Joggers, ran a personal best of 26.02 as she had a strong run and then got an even quicker time in Great Run Local.

Lawrence Craddock finished in 21.29 as he completed his second parkrun and his second at Southsea, beating his previous time.

The Baffins Fitclub runners were again in good form with Lee Hammond, Trudi Mayhead, Claire Gasson, Gemma Hoare, Jack Jenkinson and Jenni Jones all setting new fastest times.

The 5k takes place at Southsea Esplanade starting at Speakers’ Corner near Rockbys Restaurant, Southsea, PO5 3PG.

It is on every Saturday at 9am and like all parkruns is free to enter.

For more information see the website parkrun.org.uk/southsea/