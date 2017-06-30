Lakeside 5k Series hits fast forward

CHELTENHAM runner Philip Wylie set the fastest time for this Lakeside 5k Series so far with his victory on Wednesday night.

An impressive run saw him complete the course in a time of 15min 23sec.

That was a second faster than Mahamed Mahamed ran when he won race one.

Second on Wednesday was Abdi Mahamed (15.45).

City of Portsmouth’s Zack Lahlal took third place in 15.48 with James Baker fourth in a season’s best for him of 15.53.

Jen Elkins finished first lady in 17.25 with Ellie Monks second (17.53).

In total 113 people completed the race on Wednesday.

There are two events left in the series with the next one on Wednesday, July 26 and the final race on Wednesday, August 30.

Races take place at Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road.