Olivia Breen takes 100m fourth as Sophie Hahn sets world record

OLIVIA BREEN just missed out on making it a British one, two, three in the T38 100m at the World Para Athletics Championships.

The City of Portsmouth talent had won gold in the long jump earlier in the week.

She was hoping to add another medal in the 100m but her time of 13.33sec wasn’t enough for a podium spot in a high-class race.

Great Britain took the gold and the silver medals in the event.

Sophie Hahn won the race with a sensational new world record time of 12.44.

Kadeena Cox finished in second position (13.07).

Germany’s Lindy Ave broke up the British party inside the London Stadium on Saturday night as she took the bronze (13.16).

For Breen it has been a fantastic championships with the long jump delivering her first major world title.

Now in the 100m she was close to a medal in a race that will be long remembered by those who were in the stadium.

Hahn, from Nottinghamshire, also won the 200m the previous Saturday in a world record earlier in the competition.

Her old 100m world best was 12.60secs two years ago in Doha in the last World Championships.

A time 12.49 at the Loughborough International Athletics 2017 meet in May was not ratified but was a sign of what was to come for her.

She said: ‘I knew I was going well in training so I just thought I’d got to win the gold to do a repeat of last Saturday.

‘I was feeling really good this week and to get a double world record is phenomenal.

‘When I crossed the line I caught a glimpse of the clock and when I saw the time I was absolutely over the moon.

‘I’d like to go maybe 12.3 or 12.2 seconds. I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself but we’ll see what happens next year.’