Series rivals set for fourth race in Lakeside 5k Series

Have your say

THE fourth race in the Lakeside 5k Series is on tonight (7.15pm).

It will be another good event with runners from many of the top clubs in Hampshire represented.

City of Portsmouth and Havant jointly host the series at Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, PO6 3EN.

With three races having taken place, the series is hotting up.

Three individual wins have been achieved already by Jen Elkins, Helen Dean, George Garratt and Martin Williams and they have tied up their age categories for the series so congratulations to them.

In other age groups there is still plenty to play for.

Some who have only competed in one race still have the opportunity of a series win.

It is based on the best three performances.

The Alexandra Sports Inter-Club Challenge is also up for grabs with prizes for the top eight teams.

So far Southampton lead this after some great showings from their club with City of Portsmouth second and Hedge End third.

Abdi Mahamed, of Southampton, is the current leader of the overall men’s series after three races.

He could still be challenged by rivals who have only completed one or two races so far.

Many City of Portsmouth juniors have raced well in all three events so far including Hattie Locke, Phoebe Carlile, Seamus Morrison, Katie Simister and leading the under-20 women’s category Rachel Muckelt.

The registration desk is within the reception area of 1000 Lakeside.

After tonight there will be one race left in the series and this takes place on Wednesday, August 30.

Then the prizes will be presented.