Sotherton set for second Beijing Olympic medal upgrade

Kelly Sotherton is set to be upgraded to her second Olympic bronze medal in the past five months.

The Isle Of Wight-born athlete originally finished fifth in the heptathlon at the 2008 Beijing Games.

But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have now disqualified Russian Tatyana Chernova for testing positive for a steroid.

Sotherton climbed to third after Ukraine’s Lyudmila Blonska also received a doping ban by the IOC.

The 2004 Commonwealth Games gold medal winner has already been upgraded to a bronze in the 4x400 metres relay in Beijing after the belated disqualification of the Belarus and Russia teams.