Southsea parkrun: Mindaugas leads the way

Mindaugas Sasnauskas set a fast pace at Southsea parkrun on Saturday with a new personal best time of 16min 42sec.

City of Portsmouth’s Damian Spreckley finished second on his first visit to Southsea parkrun (16.56) and third was Matthew Salt, of Dacorum & Tring, who recorded a new PB of 17.41.

Southsea parkrun, left to right: Matthew Salt finished third, Mindaugas Sasnauskas took first place and Damian Spreckley was second. Picture: Duncan Shepherd (171256-024)

Gosport’s Sarah Ruby Rennison ran a good time of 20.38 to finish first lady.

Hayley Newell was second with a time of 20.42.

Darren Linington, of Baffins Fitclub, got a good new personal best of 30.05.

In total 337 people completed the 5k on Saturday with lots of good PBs.

Steve O’Shea completed his 100th parkrun on Saturday at Southsea, while junior runner Harvey Hughes did his 10th parkrun.

Havant parkrun

Lee Mawson finished first on Saturday (18.44) with Kev Gale in second place (19.02).

Havant junior runner Harriet Burr finished first lady with her time off 22.42.

Kirsty Bailey, of Denmead Striders, was second in 22.52 and third was Andrea Kerage in 23.10.

Colin Uwins, Denmead’s Paul Saunders and Victory’s Amanda Boyd all completed their 100th parkruns.

Sara Saunders finished her 50th parkrun and 256 people completed the course.

Queen Elizabeth parkrun

Benjamin Tyas finished first on Saturday as he completed his first parkrun with a time of 19.37.

Tourist Simon Kolstoe was second and Tom Hoskinson was third as they both ran well on their first visits to QE.

Louise Griffin, of Portsmouth Joggers, finished first lady in 25.13 with Sarah Tyas second (25.49).

In total 87 people completed the 5k on Saturday and it was event number 231.