Spellbinding Halloween-themed Whiteley parkrun

Run director Danielle Cranstone and the volunteer team ensured it was a magical Whiteley parkrun on Saturday.

The Halloween-themed fancy dress proved popular and maybe helped to encourage a few new personal bests from those being chased around the course.

The Whiteley parkrun Halloween fancy dress event. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (171243-08)

Whiteley had 196 finishers for the 5k, including 44 first timers and 44 new personal bests.

Representatives of 21 different clubs took part and the event was made possible by 27 fantastic volunteers.

Mark Smallwood finished first on Saturday as he completed the 5k in 18min 14sec.

Second was Sam Bagnall, who is a member of the Vegan Runners club, and ran the course in 18.21.

Third was Exmouth Harriers runner Ryan Snell who finished in 18.46.

Susie MacGregor, of Vegan Runners, finished first female in 19.34.

Second was City of Portsmouth junior runner Katie Simister who finished in 20.20.

Third was Southampton junior Emily Churcher who clocked a time of 22.28.

First-timers Kirsten Farrell-Savage and Sue Rourke completed the course together and enjoyed the run.

It was Kirsten’s first parkrun and she had a fun morning.

She said: ‘Thanks to all the volunteers who made my first run a delight (never thought I’d say that).

‘Their encouragement and dedication was very much appreciated.’

Stubbington Green’s Richard Jacks ran in fancy dress and amazingly managed to achieve a new course personal best of 20.45.

The Whiteley team have announced they will host a Christmas Day parkrun at 9am.