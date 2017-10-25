Victory duo set pace at Havant parkrun... Gregory first at QE

Have your say

Victory runner Paul Mitchinson finished first at Havant parkrun on Saturday with a time of 18min 15sec.

His club-mate Jackie Lloyd was the first lady to finish the 5k course at Staunton Country Park.

In total 216 people ran, jogged or walked the beautiful, if slightly damp, course.

The Havant organisers thanked their volunteer team, including the talented pacers, who helped the event run smoothly.

Congratulations to Charles Le Roux on joining the 100 club and to visitor from Abingdon, Denis Houldey, who joined the 50 club.

Soon they will be able to order their free parkrun milestone t-shirts.

The course is on compacted gravel paths and is undulating. It can get slippery in places and takes runners around the lawns, down a hill, around the north side of the lake, through woodland, up a gentle hill and past the cafe.

It is one small loop around the lawns, then two big laps.

At Chichester parkrun Horsham runner Neil Boniface finished first on Saturday with Chichester’s Ned Potter in second position.

Two junior runners who represent Cambridge Harriers finished in the top 10.

James Barnes was seventh in a new Chichester personal best 20.55 and Ailbhe Barnes was eighth in 21.02 also finishing first female.

Claudia Milburn was the second female finisher.

Chichester had 129 finishers on Saturday.

Queen Elizabeth

It was the 236th event and Stewart Gregory finished first with 51 people completing the 5k.

Amelia Young was first female finisher, just ahead of Val Brockwell.

The storm added to the challenge, especially for the volunteers who managed to ensure the parkrun went smoothly.