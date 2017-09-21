Another one for the trophy cabinet

A BOWLING club is celebrating the collection of new silverware after coming out on top in a bowling league.

Gosport Forton Bowling Club romped home to scoop the Portsmouth and District Association midweek league title by 19 points, after bowling out teams from Fareham, Crofton, Bridgemary and Rowner.

Team captain Brian Croucher says that the trophy means a lot to the club – as this is the first time they have won a major event from Portsmouth league.

He said: ‘We have got a really good team spirit and we all enjoy each others company.

‘Winning the league trophy is important to us as we’ll now have to face stiffer competition next year.’

Gosport Forton Bowling Club currently has 60 members and are already in the process of recruiting new teammates, and is looking into the expansion of its Forton Road clubhouse. The club’s annual charity bowling competition has also raised hundreds of pounds for the Queen Alexandra hospital’s Rocky appeal.

For more info about the club call Ken on (023) 9258 1245