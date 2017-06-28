Bedhampton cling on to top spot

Bedhampton held on to the lead in Portsmouth & District League division two despite a mixed week.

They suffered a 24-shot defeat at Hayling Island last Monday, with the 20-shot win of Michael Wooding’s rink key to the home side’s victory.

However, Bedhampton recovered from that reverse to beat Purbrook Heath by just shy of 100 shots on their own carpet.

They huge victory was led by an eye-popping 46-9 success on Graham Thomas’ rink.

Despite that huge truimph, Bedhampton only remained at the summit on shot-difference.

Leigh Park joined them at the top following an excellent week.

On Monday, they beat College Park by 22 shots. With both clubs winning on two rinks, it was the 17-shot win for Paul Hatherley’s men that swung the game Leigh’s way.

Then on Friday they travelled to Old Portsmouth and returned with a 48-shot victory over Pembroke Gardens.

Unsurprisingly, they winning on all four rinks with big victories for the quartets led by Geoff Anderson and Hatherley.

Gosport are third – two points behind the top two after a mixed week of their own.

They briefly took over top spot after a 25-shot, three-rink win at Purbrook Heath. Jim Oswell’s rink was key to that triumph.

But a surprising three-shot home defeat at the hands of Star & Crescent halted Gosport’s march.

The success of Alan New’s rink was a major factor in Star’s 16-shot win.

Portsmouth Water and Denmead are tied in fourth spot after each returned one win and one defeat.

They met on the Monday, with Water ending Denmead’s good run with a 10-shot victory at their Havant home.

There were good wins on the rinks of Mick Edney and Allan Sprake in that triumph.

The Watermen then went down to a surprising 10-shot defeat at College Park, who won on three-rinks. Alan Taw’s quartet led the way with a 12-shot victory.

Denmead, meanwhile, recovered from their loss by recording a tight five-shot home win over Hayling.

The success which was all down to the 17-shot victory recorded by Gary Farmer’s quartet – their only winning rink.

Finally, it was a really bad week for Pembroke Gardens.

Prior to the defeat by Leigh Park, they suffered an 81-shot thrashing at the hands of Star & Crescent.

Star enjoyed big wins on all four rinks but it was Robbie Dennison’s quartet who were the stand-out performers.