Hammond’s rink inspire title-chasers Waverley

THE title defence of Southsea Waverley is gathering pace in Portsmouth & District League division one.

Their 27-shot away win at Rowner was led by Mark Hammond’s rink.

Only Barry Stafford’s quartet prevented the whitewash.

Alexandra had a good week securing two wins.

On Monday, in a rearranged match, they recorded a 17-shot home win over Milton Park.

Both clubs took two rinks but the winning margins on the rinks of Carl Baggott and Barry Harman secured the victory for Alex.

Then on Friday they hammered Waterlooville by 58 shots, again at home.

Only Derek Holt’s rink prevented an Alex whitewash as they secured a tie.

Waterlooville’s defeat meant they dropped to the bottom of the table.

Both Fareham and Cowplain recorded home wins, while Rowner’s defeat means they are also in the mire.

Fareham beat Priory by five shots.

With both clubs winning on two rinks it was the 13-shot success by the Bishop rink that turned the match Fareham’s way.

Meanwhile, Cowplain were beating Lee-on-the-Solent by 14 shots, for which they had to thank the 26-shot victory on David Luffman’s rink.

Finally, Vospers got a three-shot away win over Milton Park with both clubs winning on two rinks.

It is now extremely tight at the bottom with Lee-on-the-Solent, who are fourth, only eight points above the drop zone.

The remaining matches for most of the clubs will be dog eat dog as they all have to play each other.

However, Vospers have to play both Waverley and Alexandra at home, while Waterlooville have to travel Waverley.

Bedhampton went top of division two thanks to their 58-shot home win over College Park inspired by Jamie Ward and John Brightman.

In division three, Naismith won by three at Gas.

The seven-shot win on Alan Cobb’s rink proved the difference.

The big match in the division was Crofton’s visit to Emsworth.

This went Crofton’s way as they recorded a six-shot victory, despite winning on three rinks as the 14-shot win recorded by Ian Knowlton’s rink was offset by the 16-shot success on the rink of Emsworth’s Allan Leppard.

– DAVE WILDMAN