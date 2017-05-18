Rowland Cup wins for Eastney and Cosham Park

EASTNEY and Cosham Park delivered unexpected wins in the first round of the Rowland Cup.

The clubs provided the biggest upsets with other results going to plan.

Eastney beat Portsmouth & District League division two leaders Portsmouth Water by 11 shots.

Cosham Park saw off Denmead.

The two clubs with artificial surfaces, Cowplain and Bedhampton, took full advantage of the conditions.

In division one Alexandra’s truck keeps on rolling as they defeated Lee-on-the-Solent by 36 shots at their Northern Parade home.

Alex won on all rinks, led by the 16-shot win for Carl Baggott’s rink.

That defeat meant that the Solent men dropped to the foot of the table, as Fareham, despite losing again at home, gained enough match points to go above them on shot difference.

Fareham’s fortunes seem to be on the up as they agonisingly lost by one shot against Rowner, with both clubs winning on two rinks.

Meanwhile, Waverley are still keeping the pressure on Alex with a 38-shot away win at Milton Park, winning on all rinks.

The size of the victory was thanks to the 22-shot win on the rink of Paul Cooke.

Vospers remain in third place following their six-shot home win over Priory.

Both clubs won on two rinks, the 10-shot win for Sean Taylor’s rink proving the difference for Vospers.

Finally, in the battle of the carpet teams, Waterlooville got the better of Cowplain with a six-shot away win, both clubs winning on two rinks.

In division two, Portsmouth Water maintained their 100-per-cent record with an eight-shot, three-rink away win at Pembroke Gardens.

Pembroke’s Jim Taylor rink took on the watermen on their own, winning by 12 shots but this was offset by the 12-shot win by Neville Henley-Smith’s rink.

Denmead are now in second place following their seven-shot away win at Star.

Simon Filippi’s men did their best for Star, winning by 10 shots.

But that was covered by the 13-shot win on Glyn Jones’ rink for Denmead.

Leigh Park remain third after their excellent 23-shot away win at Hayling Island.

Although both clubs won on two rinks, Park won big on the rinks of Paul Hatherley and Roy Collins.

Bedhampton dropped to fifth place after their six-shot away defeat at Gosport. Jamie Ward’s rink did their best for Bedhampton, but their 12-shot win was offset by the 14-shot win for Gosport’s Tony Horne rink.

College Park maintained the momentum from their first win last week with a 12-shot away win at Purbrook Heath.

With both clubs won on two rinks, the 13-shot win for Roy Carter’s rink swung the game College’s way.

Finally, it was not a good week for Star, as in a rearranged match they lost at Pembroke by 24 shots, leaving them firmly rooted at the bottom of the table.

In division three, the clash of the night was at Emsworth, where the top two met and it was Naismith who got a two-shot win.

The winning margin of 16 shots on Emsworth’s Derek Leggett rink was surpassed by the 10 and 12-shot wins gained by the Naismith rinks of Mick Chandler and Keith Brocks, respectively.

Bridgemary recorded a 10-shot home win against Gas Social. The 14-shot win on Pete Cooper’s rink was decisive in the victory.

Derek Langford’s rink kept the deficit down for Gas.

Pete Moody and Charlie Read won big as Crofton beat Cosham Park by 18 shots.

The Cosham rink of Tony Hall won by 24 shots.

– DAVE WILDMAN