Starks leads Victory to national title

Barry Starks has led Portsmouth Victory to national glory in Nottingham.

Starks skipped Dave Watts, Charlie Bailey and Colin Thresher to the men’s over-60 fours crown in the English Indoor Bowling Association National Championship on Sunday.

Victory saw off the challenge of Lincolnshire rivals Scunthorpe in the final.

They cruised into a convincing 17-5 lead by the 11th end of the battle.

And from then on the Portsmouth-based side were in complete control, eventually seeing out a 20-9 success.

The quartet had earlier opened their title challenge with a 20-16 win over West Berks.

Victory faced Crawley-based side Grattons in the semi-final and despite trailing 8-5 after six ends, they hit back to win 20-14.