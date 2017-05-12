Bridet proves he’s still heavyweight threat

GREG BRIDET underlined his place as a force in heavyweight boxing with a successful defence of his English Title belt.

The Heart of Portsmouth (HOP) ace claimed victory over elite national finalist Natty Ngwenya on home soil in Southsea’s Pyramids Centre.

That showed the former ABA champ is over the injury worries which threatened his career against the highly-touted army man.

Bridet’s time in boxing looked to be over when a collapsed lung saw him lose his place on the GB squad.

But after surgery to pin his lung to his rib cage, the 27-year-old has continued in the sport.

And he showed he has plenty to give still as he picked up the points verdict over Ngwenya at 91kg.

That formed part of a double-title success for HOP, as Ahmed Adenas showcased his power and ferocity on the way to a unanimous points win over the army’s Oliver Knight at 64kg.

Adenas picked up the South of England title with a display of pressure and relentless shots.

HOP head coach, Q Shillingford, was delighted with the performances of both men.

Shillingford feels Bridet showed what he has to offer against an opponent who boxes in the GB Championships this weekend.

And he explained Adenas is now going hunting for the national belt held by Rumbles’ Martin McDonagh.

Shillingford said: ‘Two years ago, Greg couldn’t do a sit-up and lost loads of weight.

‘He was off the GB squad and it wasn’t looking good for his career.

‘Now he’s just beaten the England number two and elite championship finalist.

‘Ahmed’s shown he’s at national level. He’s there. Now he’s hunting the English title belt holder.’

Elsewhere, Ozzy Jatta displayed he’s one for the future as he picked up a unanimous win over Newport’s Jack Murphy at 50kg.

Jatta’s fast jabs forced Murphy back early on before he switched his work from head to body.

The 15-year-old eventually ran out a unanimous points victor with an impressive effort.

Louis Mitchell was a close points loser, as were Henriette Vasstrand, Tyler Stanley, Gareth Tennant and Grant McHardy.

Elsewhere, Lloyd Farrington marched on in the England Boxing Schoolboy Championships.

The reigning champion shone with a dominant performance against Devenport’s Gabriel Nieckarz, handing his opponent two standing counts on the way to a unanimous verdict at 43kg.

Shillingford said: ‘Lloyd has worked hard since winning the national title.

‘The coaching team are pushing him hard. We were very happy with the show. All the bouts were well contested.’