Fab four aiming to hit jackpot for Moneys

Moneyfields are marching on in the England Boxing Schools’ Championships.

The Portsmouth outfit have four boxers through to the quarter-finals of the national competition.

And they will bid to move a step closer to glory in Oxfordshire tomorrow.

Jay Cooper, Bobby Prior and Sam Mckeowen will all be in action at the next stage, with Taylor Sutton receiving a walkover.

Harley Macpherson’s campaign came to an end, however, as he lost a split decision to Barton Hill’s Nile Thomas.

Prior shone against the Western Counties in Camberley as he picked up a second-round stoppage over Tiverton’s John Penfold at 46kg.

And Cooper turned on the style to pick up a unanimous points win over Trowbridge’s Jimmy J Jordan at 48kg.

Moneys coach Colin Hooker was largely pleased with what he saw from his boxers as they rose to the challenge.

Hooker said: ‘The boys boxed really well.

‘It was a bit frustrating with Harley because he could’ve done a bit more and it was close.

‘Hopefully one day it will click for him, though.

‘Bobby stopped his boy in the second.

‘He gave him a count early on in the second when he got caught with a left hook.

‘They thought it was a bit early but you could see the boy’s legs go.

‘Jay boxed really well, winning comfortably and unanimously.

‘That was against a boy he lost a split to before and he certainly won well.

‘He’s a special talent, a tricky southpaw who moves well and counter-punches.’

Now the quality steps up again as the quest continues for the Moneys quartet.

Cooper goes up against an old foe in the shape of The Ring’s Joseph Smith, as he bids to go one better than last year’s charge to the final.

Prior faces Slough’s Rui Silva with Mckeowen tasked with overcoming Pinewood Starr’s Felix Cash.

It continues an impressive period for Moneys who have grown under the guidance of Hooker and his team.

He said: ‘Jay’s now got a boy he beat in the semis last year.

‘It’s a tricky one but one he can win.

‘Bobby’s got a tidy opponent but again a winnable contest.

‘Bobby’s getting better in every bout.

‘And Sam has a strong opponent as well but it’s winnable.

‘Hopefully they all go through, that would be nice.

‘We went to Moneyfields three years ago and the plan always was to bring them through at a young age.

‘We are doing pretty well and are pleased with how it’s going.

‘The coaches have clicked and we’ve all fitted in well together.’