Fight Cup of hope for Couzens

DANNY COUZENS has promised to make a statement in the 2017 Fight Cup.

The Titchfield battler has been given his chance to make a mark on the knockout tournament on March 11.

Couzens has been handed a clash with Uxbridge boxer Ryan Crawford in the cruiserweight competition.

The 32-year-old looks to build on a December points victory over Hungarian Istvan Orsos in his next outing.

Couzens is confident of making an impact as he aims for Southern Area honours this year.

Jose Lopes meets Ossie Jervier in the other semi-final, with the winners facing off in June.

Couzens expects there to be drama in his meeting with Crawford.

The 8-10-2 man believes his boxing skills will count – but is prepared to fight fire with fire if necessary.

Couzens said: ‘It’s me against Ryan Crawford. That was the draw.

‘It’s going to be a good fight and it’s a chance to make a statement.

‘I had a decent win in December and have kept my weight down over Christmas.

‘So it’s good to go into a training camp in good condition and ready to learn.

‘He’s really strong, if not that skilful. He’ll come and throw a lot of bombs at me.

‘We’ll try to outbox him. If there’s no need to get into a tear-up, we won’t.

‘But if I need to, I will. If I have to get involved I will!

‘I don’t want to do the bloke down, but he does come flying in a lot. He comes to fight with hardly no defence.

‘He hurt Karl Wheeler but every time he got hit he looked vulnerable.

‘If he does that I think he’ll walk on to one of my shots and that’ll be it.

‘It’s definitely got the makings of a good fight.’

The aim for Couzens this year is to make his mark in two 10-round contests in the Fight Cup.

Then he’s hoping to collect the area title which has so far eluded him in his career.

Couzens feels he will be in the right shape to fulfil his ambitions.

He added: ‘I fought (Wadi) Camacho and no-one was prepared to fight him.

‘So I think I deserve another shot at the Southern Area. That what I want a crack at.

‘If I win the Fight Cup there’s no reason why I can’t.

‘A lot of people are talking about it and saying they are good match-ups.

‘I’m back in the gym and working hard. I’m basically on weight now which is brilliant for me.

‘I can’t wait to get stuck in and make sure I’m in the best shape possible.’