Moore’s chance to show he still has hunger

FLOYD MOORE will return to the ring next week.

Fareham’s two-time Southern Area champion ends a 14-month absence when he boxes in London.

Moore meets durable brawler Lee Connelly at the York Hall in Bethnal Green next Saturday.

It’s a chance for the 26-year-old lightweight to begin making up for lost time and regain the momentum he had before his hiatus after becoming a father.

Moore has always brought entertainment to the table in some memorable battles across 21 professional contests.

Now the challenge for him is to show that can again be the case, with the battler certain to be backed by an army of supporters once more.

Trainer Michael Ballingall said: ‘It’s a tough one for a first fight back for Floyd.

‘It’s a six-round comeback after a while out now.

‘He’s had a baby and had that time but he’s ready to make his return.

‘He’s been training hard and it looks like he’s got the hunger to give it a crack.

‘Connelly won’t make it easy for him, that’s for sure.

‘But Floyd needs that test to see what’s he made of – and show that to himself.

‘We’ve had some great nights with Floyd.

‘They’ve been some of the best nights local boxing’s had in recent years, without a doubt. Now he has to show he’s got the desire to get himself back there.

Ironically, Ballingall’s gym can reclaim the belt Moore has held 24 hours after his return, as former Pompey pro footballer Dave Birmingham fights for the Southern Area title against Jumanne Camero.

Birmingham gets his crack at his first title in just his sixth contest – after turning pro last year.

The 36-year-old has been sparring in world champ Lee Selby’s gym in Wales ahead of his IBF featherweight title defence on July 15.

Ballingall said: ‘Dave’s done brilliantly. There’s a week left and he’s in good shape.

‘When it comes to dedication and commitment you won’t go wrong with Dave. He is bang up for this chance.

‘Camero is a fit lad but has already been beaten by one of Dave’s gym-mates.

‘He knows we have the winning recipe. That pressure will be in his head.

‘We are going into this one with no pressure at all as underdogs.

‘But we are going to win and cause a shock.’

Tickets are selling well for Birmingham’s title shot at York Hall but are still available priced £40 and £65.

Coach travel is available for an additional £15.

For more information contact 07725 754667.