Pompey pride on the line for English honour

THE ENGLISH title belt is up for grabs as two Portsmouth boxers collide tonight.

The prestigious Titchfield ABC dinner show will see Royal Navy boxer Jack Stringer collide with Heart of Portsmouth’s Walid Adenas in a mouth-watering contest.

Walid Adenas, right, with trainer Sami Elslamanabi Picture: Malcolm Wells

Stringer will bid to become the first navy boxer to win the belt in the clash at the Portsmouth Guildhall.

The decorated amateur reached the semi-finals of the elite championships last season and is ranked fifth in the country.

He will be meeting a powerful opponent who will be aiming to claim his scalp in the shape of Adenas.

Navy head coach, Chris Smith, who is leading the senior service into action for the first time, believes Stringer can achieve great things.

He said: ‘Jack’s in good shape. He’s looking strong, sharp and is on weight.

‘Jack is ranked fifth in the country and we’re looking to get him in the top three by the end of the season.

‘It could be the first championship belt for the navy and Jack definitely has the potential to reach the GB squad.

‘It’s my first time in charge of the navy and there’s a good buzz around the squad at the moment.

‘I’m following in the footsteps of some excellent coaches who’ve been in the position.

‘I’m a local Pompey lad and it’s a proud moment for me.’

HOP head coach Q Shillingford knows Adenas will be giving away experience but believes he has the power to make up for that.

He said: ‘Walid has done his boxing apprenticeship now. Jack is a slick boxer but Walid’s punch can be the equaliser. He’s dedicated and has the power to do it.’

Titchfield will send a host of boxers into action, with Mike Brown, Adam Lodge and Louis Whittaker supported by juniors Jimmy Brewer and Jack Higgins-Burnett.

Pete Oswald, Sam Dellar, Dom Stephenson and Matt Tovey represent the navy, with Team Wiseman, Leigh Park and Moneyfields all featuring on the stacked card.

– JORDAN CROSS