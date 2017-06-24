Rampant Rosam lands her maiden world title

Gosport girl Annie Rosam is basking in world championship glory.

The 13-year-old ace produced three barnstorming performances to capture the ISKA World Muay Thai Junior Championship gold medal at 55kg in Athens, Greece.

Rosam, who trains at Look Borai Gym, in Southampton, went into the under-15s competition brimming with confidence.

Last month she landed two British Open Championships titles in K1 and Thai Boxing.

The Brune Park student weighed in just above the minimum 55kg to compete and was forced to concede 16kg to Cypriot scrapper Maria Christoforoy in the final.

However, she fought shrewdly on the outside, forcing her opponent to come forward and picked her shots on the counter-attack.

Rosam’s final bout came just 30 minutes after beating another girl from Cyprus, Katerina Koulapi, in the last four.

Her dad, Jason, commended his daughter’s performance.

He said: ‘Annie performed brilliantly.

‘She had three tough fights. In the final she was against a girl who weighed 16kg more than her and was two years older.

‘Annie knew she had to keep plenty of distance.

‘She waited for her opponent to throw her strikes and then would counter-attack.

‘Her opponent was so strong but Annie was happy to engage and dealt with it so well.

‘She had to dig deep and find extra resources and really shone through.

‘Annie was more than ready for it – there were some nerves but also confidence.

‘The quarter-final fight was her toughest.

‘Whenever you fight a Polish opponent, you know you’re up against it because they are so tough and relentless. We’re really over the moon.’

Next for the teenage starlet is a tilt at the WKA British Championship next month.

She then heads to Spain in September for the WKU World Championships where she could face even stiffer competition.

And father Jason is confident her maiden world title win is the first of many.

‘Annie’s win in Greece was a reflection of her commitment to the sport,’ he added.

‘She trains for around two hours, five nights a week.

‘Annie could have up to five fights in Spain and we don’t know what we will face until we get there.

‘But she is so driven. She has been training for six-and-a-half years and has really reaped the rewards since switching gyms. She has won eight fights straight.

‘This will definitely be the first of many world titles Annie wins.

‘I’m not trying to sound overconfident but people in the sport are highly commending her.

‘More than anything, she has got the dedication and attitude.

‘Annie is very modest and humble and doesn’t realise her talent.’