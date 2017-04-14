Stringer’s flying flag for Pompey and navy

JACK STRINGER is flying the flag for Portsmouth in the England Boxing Elite Championships.

The North End ace has progressed to the finals weekend of the prestigious event after securing his position as the force’s number one.

The Royal Marine overcame Woking’s Michael Chapman last weekend to book his spot in the quarter-finals in Rotherham on April 21.

Stringer has already beaten fellow navy boxers Ryan Bignall and Ben Jones at 75kg to set a date with army man Josh Plummer.

Strong head movement and defence with finely-timed counters led to Stringer taking the first round in their bout in Devon.

But the former Stacey talent switched off in the second to allow Plummer back into the contest.

Stringer came good in the final round, however, as decent body shots and impressive defensive work saw him take a split-decision verdict.

The decorated amateur already has national titles and international experience under his belt in the junior ranks. Now, though, he has moved up to senior level where he is making his mark.

Stringer is part of a three-man navy squad who are enjoying a flying campaign.

George Crotty and Luke Fisher also form one of the most successful naval boxing squads in recent years.

Meanwhile, Heart of Portsmouth’s (HOP) Greg Bridet saw his campaign come to a close as he went out to Cleary’s Liam Williams on a split decision at 91kg.

It proved a controversial verdict after Bridet had defeated a previous ABA champion in Ricardo Slue to reach the pre-quarters.

There’s now every chance he could move into the professional ranks.

Q Shellingford said: ‘It was disappointing for Greg. He can hold his head high.’

- JORDAN CROSS