Crane: Hampshire’s decision not to pick me was correct

MASON CRANE is adamant Hampshire were right not to pick him for the opening three rounds of the County Championship.

The 20-year-old leg-spinner was forced to crash land after his meteoric winter that ended with him becoming the first overseas player since 1984 to play in Australia’s first-class competition, the Sheffield Shield, for New South Wales.

He had to play for Hampshire’s second team and then carry the drinks in games against Yorkshire and Middlesex.

But he has bounced back to take 11 wickets in five Royal London One-Day Cup outings ahead of today’s match against Glamorgan (11am).

Crane reckons director of cricket Giles White and the rest of the selection hierarchy made the right decision to leave him out.

He said: ‘Hampshire have been right not to play me.

‘Hopefully I keep bowling well in the one-day competition and I get a go afterwards in the red ball.

‘I have to expect not to play the first few games. I think April in England will be easier for the seamers to take wickets and do well.

‘I completely understand it but it is frustrating watching and carrying the drinks after bowling so well in the winter and coming back and having to sit out for a month or so.

‘It is frustrating but understandable and probably right.’

Hampshire will aim to build on Wednesday’s good win against Somerset as they face Glamorgan in the latest 2017 Royal London One-Day Cup encounter at the Ageas Bowl today.

Hampshire make one addition to the 13-man squad that featured in Wednesday’s convincing four-wicket victory over Somerset at Taunton.

Ian Holland returns to the squad after having a magnificent game for Hampshire’s second team earlier this week.

The all-rounder claimed nine wickets while also contributing a superb 198 runs against Essex seconds.

Rilee Rossouw and Fidel Edwards are available once again for the home side after playing on Wednesday having recovered from injury.

Hampshire are in fourth spot, while Glamorgan currently find themselves in eighth place in the south group this season.