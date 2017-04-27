Dawson: Hampshire can improve with the white ball this season

Liam Dawson is adamant Hampshire can put last season’s miseries behind them and improve with the white ball this year.

And the all-rounder is aiming to nail a place down in England’s one day international (ODI) team.

‘We’ve been good in white ball cricket for the last six or seven years, so it’s not a massive panic. Liam Dawson

Hampshire kick off their Royal London One-Day Cup bid at Kent today (11am).

The Ageas Bowl side are renowned for being a strong white-ball side and last won the competition in 2012.

Last season, Hampshire endured a torrid time.

They were knocked out of both the Royal London One-Day Cup and the T20 Blast in the group stages.

Hampshire also only kept their County Championship division one status because Durham’s financial woes were punished.

But Dawson believes the Ageas Bowl outfit can put their past behind them and be a force to be reckoned with in limited-over competitions.

South African duo Rilee Rossouw and Kyle Abbott have been brought in to bolster Hampshire’s chances.

Dawson said: ‘We didn’t do very well last year in white-ball cricket.

‘But it doesn’t make you a bad one-day side.

‘We’ve got a lot of players in the changing rooms that have been successful in white-ball cricket.

‘We’ve been good in limited over formats for the last six or seven years, so it’s not a massive panic.

‘Rilee’s record speaks for itself.

‘He got man of the series against Australia in the last ODI series he played in.’

Dawson made his England ODI debut against Pakistan in Cardiff in September and took two wickets.

He then joined Alastair Cook & Co for England’s tour of India in the winter.

Dawson made his Test debut in the fifth game at Chennai.

Despite England’s heavy defeat, the all-rounder took two wickets and also scored 66 not out in his team’s first innings.

With the Champions Trophy starting in June, the 27-year-old is hoping for a place in Eoin Morgan’s squad.

‘I want to continue what I’ve done in white-ball cricket in the last two years,’ he added.

‘I’ve been a match-winner in limited-over games and like to think I’ve done it well.

‘I didn’t play much cricket over the winter. I carried a lot of drinks.

‘But it’s a nice place to be and it gives you confidence for the season.

‘It was a great experience and something I won’t ever forget.

‘Test cricket is a little way off for me but in one-day cricket, I would back myself against anyone.

‘I’m hoping for a good season and can be involved in a few squads this summer.

‘All you can do is perform and, hopefully, I’ll put my name in the hat.

‘I’m an all-rounder but my bowling is getting to where I want it to be.’

– WILL ROONEY