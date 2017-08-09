Have your say

Hampshire’s pursuit of the County Championship division one title suffered a blow as the weather forced a wash-out draw with Lancashire at the Ageas Bowl.

No play was possible on days three or four as rain struck to leave the outfield sodden and no improvement was forecasted.

The two sides are now locked on 117 points, with Hampshire third and Lancashire in second based on losing one fewer match – and have played a game less than George Bailey’s side.

The pair are 41 points behind leaders Essex – who thrashed Yorkshire inside two days earlier this week.

Lancashire opener Haseeb Hameed will be frustrated having been stranded on 77 not out as he pursues an England re-call.

The opening batsman had battled for over five hours to help his side lead by 239.

But the England international will have to wait for his maiden century of the season, having fell 23 runs shy.

Umpires Stephen Gale and Jeremy Lloyds called off the match off at 12.45pm.

The Ageas Bowl outfit are back in T20 Blast action this evening as they host Glamorgan (6.30pm).

However, Hampshire have been hit with a double blow as Rilee Rossouw and Lewis McManus have both been ruled out for the rest of the season due to fractured fingers.

Rossouw picked up a similar setback earlier in the season, but the South African has injured a different finger.

Tom Alsop and Calvin Dickinson are in line to replace the duo.