Baldock boosts Bishop’s Waltham

Bishop’s Waltham are without Dan Wheeler for their Hampshire League division one visit to United Services at Burnaby Road tomorrow.

Wheeler dislocated his finger in two places diving for a catch and is likely to be out for a few weeks.

The visitors, however, are fortunate to have the experienced Phil Baldock making a timely return after being unavailable for the first half of the season.

‘Having Phil back in the team will add to our batting firepower,’ said Wheeler.

‘He has been winning batting awards with us for years and will team up with the in-form Andy Wakeley.

‘We are looking to get back to winning ways after two successive defeats.

‘It is always a good game against Services and there is never a lot between the two teams.’

The visitors will be up against a United Services side keen to boost their survival chances by grabbing only a second win of the season.

Meanwhile, Fareham & Crofton are forced to make three changes for their tough test at Longparish.

Luke Watson, Sam Lindsay and Matt Gould are all drafted in as Tom Kent’s side aim for a seventh win in eight games.

In division two, Alex Whitfield is expecting a reaction from his top-of-the-table Bedhampton outfit as they host Locks Heath.

The Mariners suffered their first defeat of the season at Redlynch & Hale last weekend.

Now Whitfield is demanding there is no repeat tomorrow.

‘We had a nightmare day all round,’ said the Bedhampton skipper.

‘Some of the players were starting to think we were going to walk the league.

‘Hopefully, the defeat will act as a wake-up call and a much-needed kick up the backside.

‘As top of the league, we are there to be shot down.

‘Teams will raise their game against us.

‘Historically, we always have tough games with Locks Heath so we have to be up for it.’

The Mariners make one change with bowler Richard Higgins returning to the team.

Hayling Island have the chance to make up ground on fourth-placed visitors Bransgore in division three south.

Unbeaten leaders Emsworth host Ryde II in division four south.

Meanwhile, Railway Triangle will look for an instant reaction at Steep II after suffering their first defeat last weekend.