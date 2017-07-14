Easton lauds fighting spirit of Services squad

Matt Easton insists everyone at United Services is up for the fight as they continue to battle for Hampshire League division one survival.

The Burnaby Road outfit travel to Bath Lane to face Fareham & Crofton tomorrow.

Services have just one win to their name so far this season.

But Easton is looking for a strong finish.

‘We are looking a lot stronger availability-wise for the rest of the season,’ said the skipper.

‘Everyone at the club remains extremely positive that we can get the wins we need.

‘We are all up for the fight.

‘The frustrating thing is we have not been too far away in almost all our games.

‘We just don’t seem to be able to get over the finishing line.

‘The problem has been not being able to get all the units in the team firing on the same day.

‘Ideally the batsmen and bowlers can produce the goods at the same time.

‘It is very tight at the bottom and we are fast approaching when we will face must-win games.

‘As far as we are concerned, we have to focus on what we do and not the teams around us.

‘We can’t rely on others and must take matters into our own hands.’

Easton is missing this weekend through family commitments.

But the vastly-experienced Gary Hounsome will take command.

Meanwhile, Fareham & Crofton are looking to make up for a poor performance at Longparish where they ended well beaten.

Tom Kent is looking for a reaction from his team against Services.

‘We were poor all round and got thumped in our last game,’ said the skipper.

‘I am looking for a big response.

‘We have not done badly this season but every four or five games we suffer a blip in form.

‘I am looking for us to stamp that out.’

Fareham & Crofton will be without young Australian Reece Abrams, who has broken a small bone in his hand.

However, they are boosted by the return of Virat Sahun, Ben Kissing and Dan Reader to the ranks.

Promotion-chasing Portsmouth & Southsea face a tricky trip to dangerous Bishop’s Waltham.

Kieron Dunstan’s side have the added incentive of knowing a win could see them leapfrog Ryde and into top spot in the division one standings.