Wakeley back to boost Waltham

BISHOP’S WALTHAM are boosted by the return of key all-rounder Andy Wakeley for their Hampshire League division one visit to Hythe & Dibden tomorrow.

Wakeley, who is Waltham’s leading run scorer and wicket taker this season, missed the thrilling tie at Hook & Newnham Basics II.

The visitors also have opening bowler Neerav Trivedi back from Birmingham University.

Director of cricket Dan Wheeler is hoping for a more routine win at Jones Lane but won’t underestimate the hosts.

‘Hythe inflicted a first defeat on league-leaders Ropley in their last game so will be dangerous,’ said Wheeler.

‘Our game at Hook was the first time I have ever played in a tie.

‘We were happy to restrict them to 208 on a road of a wicket but then lost a couple of quick wickets.

‘When our ninth wicket went down we still needed 23 runs and just missed out on the final ball.

‘We needed a single from the last ball but had a run-out going for it.

‘It felt like a win, though, and it was one of those matches where cricket was the real winner.’

Bishop’s Waltham: Wakeley, Quincey, Wymbs, Lovett, Khan, Budd, Medhurst, Barrett, Wheeler, Trivedi, Pitts-Melon

Portsmouth & Southsea are without star minor counties batsman Conrad Louth for their game at Lymington II.

Louth fired 187 runs on his debut against United Services to help Keiron Dunstan’s team return to winning ways.

Portsmouth & Southsea: J Davies, Farnworth, M Benfield, T Benfield, Briggs, Cleary, Peach, Kanavan, Saunders, Dunstan, Willey

Fareham & Crofton are missing three key players as they host Hook & Newnham Basics II at Bath Lane in division one.

Captain, Tom Kent, Sam Stoddart and Luke Gould are all unavailable.

But the hosts expect to have Oli Southan and veteran Tim Dix back in the side.

Former Fareham captain Kev Light returns to the ground with Hook.

Winless United Services could slip to bottom of the league if they fail to break their duck at Shrewton.

The visitors have been hit by unavailability so far this season.

Matt Easton has been unable to consistently field his strongest side.

In division two unbeaten league-leaders Bedhampton entertain Ellingham at Bidbury Mead.

Lowly Locks Heath also enjoy home advantage against Redlynch & Hale who are just above them in the league.

Unbeaten Railway Triangle face a local derby at Portsmouth & Southsea II in division four south.