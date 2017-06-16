Waltham without Wakely but Wheeler unfazed

Bishop’s Waltham are hoping to shrug off the loss of Andy Wakely for their Hampshire League division one trip to Hook & Newnham Basics II.

Wakely, who is the side’s leading run-scorer and wicket-taker, is away at a wedding.

Director of cricket Dan Wheeler believes Waltham possess the strength in depth to cover his absence, though.

‘He is only away for one week and we have to make sure it doesn’t have too much of an effect,’ he said.

‘One of the good things so far this season is everyone has chipped in at some stage.

‘We have not had to rely on just one or two players to do the business. Confidence is growing in the camp after putting together four straight wins.

‘We are nicely placed in the table and must look to carry on that trend.’

Alex Watson comes in for the missing Wakely.

Fareham & Crofton will look to continue their resurgence as they host New Milton II at Bath Lane.

After losing their opening two games, Tom Kent’s side have bounced back with four successive wins.

‘Things have certainly picked up for us and I have to be pleased,’ said the skipper.

In division two, Locks Heath captain Jack Paskins is keen to see his side build on their excellent win over high-riding Ellingham.

They travel to Bournemouth II, who are yet to win, with high hopes of another success.

The side has been boosted in recent weeks by the return to the club of some key figures.

Alex Richardson (78) made an immediate impact in his first game in three years.

Scott Mills is also expected to make his first appearance against Bournemouth after a few seasons away.

Paskins is also delighted with the progress of some of the youngsters coming through.

Eighteen-year-old wicketkeeper Will Hughes was impressive with his 91 against Ellingham.

‘The future is looking good with players coming back and the youngsters starting to do well,’ said Paskins.

Locks Heath: Paskins, Hughes, Richardson, Booth, Hughes, Acaster, Trafford, Hett, Griffiths, Williamson, Newland.

Unbeaten leaders Bedhampton face a tricky trip to third-placed Compton & Chandlers Ford.

‘This is likely to be our toughest game so far this summer,’ said captain Alex Whitfield.

In division four south, unbeaten Railway Triangle host rock-bottom Rowner at Drayton Park.