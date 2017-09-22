Hampshire fall to Essex loss

Craig White rued Hampshire’s lacklustre second-innings batting collapse as they crumbled to defeat against Essex in County Championship division one.

The Ageas Bowl outfit lost by 108 runs after being bowled out for just 76 in their second innings against the recently-crowned champions.

Hampshire threw away an ideal position.

They bowled Essex out for 76 in their first innings and enforced the follow-on but the visitors notched a second-innings total of 362.

Coach White believes his troops need to ‘have a look at themselves in the mirror’.

He said: ‘We were hoping to chase a few less and it could have been different for us, although that would have been tough the way they bowled.

‘We have been inconsistent and we have had a chat about that.

‘Everyone needs to take a look at themselves in the mirror and find out why we keep losing clumps of wickets.

‘It needs to be addressed.’