Burridge ready... Sarisbury must step up game... Portsmouth need win

BURRIDGE are aiming to turn the early form book on its head as they host early Southern Electric League premier division leaders St Cross Symondians.

A defiant Rick Ankers believes his side are capable of causing an upset and pick up their first win of the campaign tomorrow.

Though they have lost both games so far, Ankers insists it could easily be very different.

They have been close in the matches and are certainly remaining upbeat.

Only missed opportunities proved costly for them in the match against New Milton and they will be looking to put that right.

‘It has been fine margins and we could just as easily have two wins under our belt,’ said Ankers.

‘We must go up against St Cross believing we are every bit as good as they are.

‘I am confident we are capable of doing something.

‘Against New Milton we were in control of the game for a long period but panicked when we lost a couple of wickets.

‘It was frustrating and we were punished for not putting the game to bed when we had the chance.’

Ricky Rawlings is captain of Sarisbury Athletic in the absence of Matt Journeaux for their division one home game against Basingstoke & North Hants tomorrow.

Journeaux and Will Bond are both unavailable but the hosts are boosted by the return of Rawlings and Sam Floyd.

Sarisbury will be looking to give a better account of themselves following their home defeat by Ventnor.

It is set up to be an exciting battle.

‘Basingstoke have won both their games so far and it will be tough,’ said Journeaux.

‘Our last game was disappointing and we have to do better.

‘We have bolstered the batting and it should make us more competitive.’

Another side determined to improve is Portsmouth as they travel to Tichborne Park looking for a first win of the season.

After running Liphook & Ripsley close in the first week Rich Locke’s side ended up well beaten by Bournemouth at Clarence Gardens.

Chasing 206 for eight Portsmouth were bowled out for 137 with both openers Locke and Fraser Hay failing to trouble the scorers.

After that the home side were always on the back foot despite some stubborn resistance from Matt Shaw (35) and Harry Collier (35).

Collier has made a solid start batting at number five after an impressive 42 in the first game and Portsmouth will want more of that tomorrow.