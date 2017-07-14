Purbook aim to prove derby point

Purbrook are keen to regain the bragging rights as they visit neighbours Waterlooville in Southern League division three.

The resurgent visitors are desperate to set the record straight after enduring a thumping 128-run defeat at the hands of their rivals earlier this season.

Martin Lee’s side were still finding their feet at the higher level after promotion from the Hampshire League.

Since then Purbrook have improved dramatically and are now fourth in the table.

Waterlooville, meanwhile, have lost their past two games.

‘We are definitely capable of turning them over if we have a good day,’ said Purbrook captain Martin Lee.

‘At the time of our first game, lots of players were coming in and out.

‘Now we have a far more settled team and that certainly helps.

‘It means everyone knows their jobs and what they are doing.

‘We are also now far more aware of what to expect at this level.

‘At the moment we are exceeding our expectations.

‘I don’t think there will be such a big difference between the two teams this time around.

‘The pressure will all be on Waterlooville because they have seen their promotion ambitions dented by two defeats.

‘They will be up for it in a bid to avoid another setback.’

Purbrook name the same team for the third consecutive game.

John Moller notched a century in last week’s win over Fawley, while Brad Mengham took five wickets and James Gurney grabbed four.

Elsewhere, Gosport Borough can do Waterlooville a big favour by causing an upset at leaders Basingstoke & North Hants II.

They beat Ville by 54 runs last week – with opening batsmen Lee Harrop (69) and Tom Larner (62) leading the way with the bat.

Sampath Prathapasinghe (four for 37) was the most impressive performer with the ball.

Elsewhere in division three, Havant II visit their Bashley II counterparts.

Havant’s first team host Bashley in the premier division.