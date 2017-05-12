Walker calls on Havant to hit back after defeat

HAVANT face a tricky Southern Electric League premier division trip to Bashley (Rydal) as they look to bounce back from their surprise opening day loss.

The reigning champions slipped to a three-wicket home defeat against Alton with captain Ben Walker admitting his team were second best on the day.

‘Things didn’t go to plan and we must learn from it,’ he said.

‘We should be big enough and ugly enough to dust ourselves down and come back stronger.

‘There is a lot of experience in our side and we are certainly not going to panic.

‘Bashley opened the season with a good win so we know it isn’t going to be easy.’

Burridge are also hoping to put a disappointing start behind them after losing to Bashley (Rydal).

The home side never recovered after being bowled out for 155 and eventually went down by six wickets.

Burridge will have to bat a lot better at New Milton who scored 300 chasing down Hampshire Academy’s total to win.

In division three, Lee Harrop is confident Gosport Borough will soon start winning as they take on Basingstoke & North Hants II at Gosport Park.

Borough slipped to a narrow 14-run defeat at Waterlooville in their local derby.

‘Though we were disappointed to lose we were not too down about it,’ said Harrop.

‘We felt the performance was encouraging and we will play a lot worse and win this season.

‘I don’t think our first win will be too far away.

‘For a lot of the game we felt we were on top.

‘We batted well, bowled well and for 40 overs did well in the field.

‘In the last 10 overs we let it slip a bit and became a little ragged.

‘Our captain Tom Larner led from the front with his 93 but it wasn’t quite enough.’

Gav King replaces Dale Patternotte to bolster the Borough batting.

Elsewhere in division three Havant II host Basley (Rydal) seconds at Havant Park.