White: Hampshire must show their character to avoid relegation

Have your say

Craig White has called on Hampshire to ‘show their character’ as they fight to preserve their County Championship division one status after a lacklustre first-innings display at Warwickshire.

Following an opening-day washout, 20 wickets fell on the second day of play at Edgbaston.

The Ageas Bowl outfit made a great start as they bowled the hosts out for 188, after opting to field against the already-relegated side.

But Hampshire’s poor form with the bat continued and they were skittled out for 116 in just 34.1 overs.

George Bailey (55) was the only player who mustered a decent score for the visitors.

With seventh-placed Somerset leading by 253 runs at fifth-placed Middlesex, Hampshire still face the possibility of relegation.

They need six points to avoid the drop to division two.

Coach White revealed Hampshire have the players to ensure his troops can get a result.

He said: ‘We have got a huge amount of work to do and we have to come out tomorrow and show our character.

‘We’ve got to bowl them out again and try to chase them down.

‘With two days to go it looks like there will be a result, so we have got to dig deep and we’ll see what we are made of.

‘If we deserve to stay up we’ll do it.

‘If we don’t then we’ve only got ourselves to blame.

‘It’s tough watching sometimes when we play like that.

‘We are in a tricky situation with a lot to do today but we have got guys who can dig us out of it.’

Hampshire had Warwickshire pinned back at 28 for five but opening-batsman Dominic Sibley (92 not out) resisted to bat through the innings and the hosts finished on 188 all out.

The Ageas Bowl side then produced a poor display with the bat with Bailey’s half-century the only decent knock.

Warwickshire have faced just eight balls in their second innings and have yet to score.