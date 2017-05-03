White urges Hampshire to respond after Middlesex defeat

GILES WHITE has urged Hampshire to ‘dust themselves off’ and bounce back following their comprehensive defeat to Middlesex in the Royal London One-Day Cup at the Ageas Bowl earlier.

The hosts lost by 89 runs on the Duckworth-Lewis scoring method.

Middlesex registered 295 all out after batting first. Hampshire responded by scoring 146-7 before the game was rained off.

After a second defeat in as many matches in the competition, White stressed the importance of the Ageas Bowl side getting a win on Sunday against Gloucester.

He said: ‘It was a disappointing day.

‘The weather was miserable and we didn’t play well, either. We have to dust ourselves off and go again on Sunday.

‘Nick Gubbins was exceptional and struck the ball very well, and maybe we weren’t our best with the ball early on.

‘Toby Ronald-Jones bowled well and we left ourselves with too much to do.

‘It is important we win the next one. In this competition, you need back-to-back wins to set you up.’

Gubbins hit a 114-ball century for the visitors before he was bowled by Reece Topley. George Bailey and Sean Ervine put on 70 together after Ronald-Jones ripped through Hampshire’s top order. Bailey was unbeaten on 52 when the rain caused the game to finish.

– ALEX SMITH