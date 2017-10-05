Delight for Fareham Wheelers as new course earns praise

Have your say

Phill Chinn revealed Fareham Wheelers’ challenging new course was a hit with riders and officials.

The south coast club unveiled a circuit at Swanmore Motocross Track as they played host to round three of the Wessex League on Sunday.

And with a return already booked in for November 19, Chinn has been buoyed by the response to the hilly test near Droxford.

The race organiser said: ‘It was very well received.

‘I’m very happy. We had some great comments from British Cycling officials and the riders.

‘It was gloomy all day but the rain only really came in for the seniors race.

‘It was the first muddy round of the season but overall the venue held up very well.

‘I can only thank everyone who helped put on such a great event.’

Former British champion Jody Crawforth won the men’s race – showing his class on one of the toughest tracks the league has seen.

With Fairthorne Manor no longer available, the Wheelers were left hunting for a new home for their cyclocross events for this season.

A deal was struck with the motocross venue and Chinn is hopeful the partnership will continue.

He added: ‘The course was hard, really hard.

‘I think a lot of the riders were scared when they first saw it but after a couple of laps, they realised it was hard but enjoyable.

‘It was definitely an enjoyable course and made a nice change from the flat ones.

‘We already have another planned in for next month.

‘We’ll make a few minor tweaks for that but, otherwise, we can’t wait to do it all again.’

Former Solent Pirates talent Amy Perryman took the women’s victory.

Still a junior, the Hargroves Ridley Montezuma’s rider beat veteran team-mate Helen Pattinson into second.

The host club’s Mike Williams was a superb second to Reading’s Gary Barlow in the veteran 50 race, with former world masters champion Dave McMullen winning the veteran 60 contest.

Former i-Team rider Will Cooper clinched the junior win – another success for the impressive Hargroves Ridley Montezuma’s squad.

Paul Lloyd bagged the veteran 40 race and Wheelers rider Elaine Wood was the first woman in the novice battle won by Tom Pugh.

At youth level, Charlotteville’s Sam Bishop held off a Solent Pirates battalion to win the under-16 contest. Felix Clacy, of the Pirates, was the top under-14.

In the girls’ race, Maddie Wadsworth took the under-16 win for Beeline Bicycles and Spokes BPC Racing’s Madeline Cooper was the first under-14.

Racing began at 10am with the under-10s, where Lauren Charles (Charlotteville) and Wilf Jones (Cotswold Veldrijden) were victorious.

Mack Mellish then topped the under-12 boys’ charts and Palmer Park Velo’s Greta Carey was triumphant in the girls’ race.

Chinn has praised his team of helpers, while also reserving thanks to Solent Cycles, Broken Bridge Brewing and Vintvélo for their support. Click here and search 171322 to check out our gallery of pictures from the event. For full results, visit wessexcyclocross.co.uk