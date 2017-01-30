Perfs Pedal entries revealed

BIKE Channel Canyon have named two former winners in a powerful six-man line-up for the Perfs Pedal on Sunday, February 12.

Reigning champion Rory Townsend and 2012 winner Chris Opie will represent the new UCI Continental outfit in the 74km battle, which includes five ascents of Portsdown Hill.

Rory Townsend leads Pedal Heaven and the reduced bunch through Boarhunt. Picture: Eamonn Deane/localriderslocalraces.co.uk

They will be joined by Andover’s Mitchell Webber, who was second last season and eighth in 2015, and first-year professional Alex Richardson.

The BIKE Channel Canyon team is completed by former NFTO duo Rob Partridge, who has raced the Tour of Britain on 10 occasions, and James Lowsley-Williams.

Perfs Pedal organisers reported a record-breaking number of entries ahead of the deadline on Sunday, January 22.

Since then they have been working hard to whittle more than 120 riders down to 85, with five reserves.

Justin Hoy, who triumphed in 2000, is the other former winner in the field.

Host club VC St Raphael are represented by James Horton and Ashley Hutchison.

Meanwhile, former Fareham Wheelers riders Alex Collins (Primera-TeamJobs) and Gary Chambers (Nopinz) are also among those to make the cut.

As is Joe Clark, who rides for i-Team, Clanfield’s Harry Veale and Andy Shackel (Team Wiggins) who both rode for the Portsmouth club as youngsters.

The Perfs Pedal, now in its 52nd year, is the curtain-raiser for the domestic road racing season and will once again be based at the D-Day Memorial Hall in Southwick.

With rolling road closures in place, the peloton will race through Boarhunt and climb Portsdown Hill via Swivelton Lane five times.

Once those circuits are complete, the riders will head towards Soberton Heath before turning left up Hundred Acres Road to the finish.

See the full start list below... 1 Rory Townsend BIKE Channel Canyon E

2 Chris Opie BIKE Channel Canyon E

3 Alexandar Richardson BIKE Channel Canyon E

4 James Lowsley-Williams BIKE Channel Canyon 1

5 Robert Partridge BIKE Channel Canyon 1

6 Mitch Webber BIKE Channel Canyon 1

7 Justin Hoy Nunn-Sigma Sport-London RT E

8 Tom Hargreaves Nunn-Sigma Sport-London RT E

9 Henry Latimer Nunn-Sigma Sport-London RT E

10 Barnabas Purbrook Nunn-Sigma Sport-London RT E

11 Chris McNamara Nunn-Sigma Sport-London RT 1

12 Steven Roach Brother NRG Driverplan 1

13 Joshua Burns Alé DMT Cipollini UK 1

14 Ben Simmons Alé DMT Cipollini UK 1

15 Tom Temple Bath Cycling Club 3J

16 George Beck Bath Cycling Club 2J

17 Jake Hollins Bath Cycling Club 2

18 Matthew Clarke Canyon UK E

19 Louis Rose-Davies Canyon UK 2J

20 Owen Line Champion Systems VCUK Racing Team 2

21 Declan Hudson Clay Cross Road Team 2

22 David Mitchinson Contour Cycles Racing Team 2

23 Andrew Williams Cwmcarn Paragon Cycle Club 1

24 Harry Veale Cycleworks.co.uk 1

25 Warren Jesse Excel Pedal Heaven Academy 2

26 Peter Merritt Goma Dakwerken vdb Steenhouwerij 2

27 Freddie Phillips Hosté TAAP Storck 1

28 Ryan Visser Hosté TAAP Storck 1

29 Joseph Clark I-Team CC 2

30 Jesse Yates In Gear-Quickvit-Trainsharp RT 3

31 Kinsey McIlquham KTM Impsport RT 2

32 Calum Croft Latchem Sunwise RT 2

33 Peter Hodson-Thomas Latchem Sunwise RT 2

34 James Hywel-Davies Latchem Sunwise RT 2

35 Tom Lane Latchem Sunwise RT 2

36 Sean Townsend Latchem Sunwise RT 1

37 Will Holland Lovelo Cinelli RT 2

38 Nicholas Vincent Lovelo Cinelli RT 2

39 Joshua Curtis Lovelo Cinelli RT 2

40 Benjamin Marks Morvelo Basso RT E

41 Sam Calder Morvelo Basso RT 2

42 Will Ranoe Morvelo Basso RT 2

43 Michael Mottram Morvelo Basso RT 1

44 Robert Ormond Morvelo Basso RT 1

45 Adam Moore Morvelo Basso RT 2

46 Elliott Porter Neon-Velo Cycling Team 1

47 Chris Carter Newport Shropshire CC 2

48 Gary Chambers Nopinz 3

49 Tristan Grigalis PMR@Toachin House 2

50 Michael Bradbury Primera-TeamJobs 2

51 Alex Collins Primera-TeamJobs 2J

52 Matthew Downie Primera-TeamJobs 2

53 Jason Gault Primera-TeamJobs 2

54 Edward Hatfield Primera-TeamJobs 2J

55 Thomas Key Primera-TeamJobs 2

56 David Billings Radeon-Bike Science RT 2

57 Thomas Grigson Radeon-Bike Science RT 2

58 Ben Lockett Saint Piran 2

59 Anthony Aderson Sigma Sport.co.uk 1J

60 Paul Barnard Southdown Bikes-Casco PET 2

61 Stuart Bettis Southdown Bikes-Casco PET 2

62 Gary Brind Southdown Bikes-Casco PET 2

63 Stephen Cavey Southdown Bikes-Casco PET 2

64 Simon McNamara Southdown Bikes-Casco PET 2

65 William Fazackerley Southdown Bikes-Casco PET 2

66 Stanley Kennet Spirit Tifosi Racing Team 1

67 Thomas Power Strada-Sport 2

68 Daniel Nieto TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT 2

69 Peter Hitt TBW Bottecchia Wigmore RT 1

70 Andy Shackel Team Wiggle 1

71 Luke Barfoot Tri UK 2

72 Giles Greening Tri UK 2

73 Daniel Mcquillan Tri UK 1

74 Lee Frost VC Equipe-Flix E

75 George Smith VC Equipe-Flix 1

76 Liam Walsh VC Equipe-Flix 1

77 Ben McKie VC Londres 2

78 Lewis Winfield VC Londres 2J

79 Jacob Vaughan VC Londres 1J

80 Fred Wright VC Londres 1J

81 Edmund Bishop VC Meudon 2J

82 Michael Guilford VC Meudon 2

83 James Horton VC St Raphael/Waite Contracts/Hewitt Cycles 3

84 Ashley Hutchison VC St Raphael/Waite Contracts/Hewitt Cycles 2

85 Jack Billyard Zappi Racing Team 2

Reserves

86 Thomas Treagus Hargroves-Ridley-Montezuma 2

87 Thom Hayward VC Venta 2

88 William Fleming VC Venta 2

89 Jacob Aries Bath Cycling Club 3J