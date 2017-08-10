Newcome have got Admiral’s number

Have your say

Newcome Arms A shrugged off a numerical disadvantage to dispatch Admiral Drake C 6-3 in Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division A.

Shane Filleul took the opener for Newcome, who were two men down.

But Drake hit straight back as Dave Lock won the next with a 100 game-shot.

Robert Jamieson regained the lead before Danny Browne was awarded the next as a walkover for Drake.

Newcome moved within a set of victory with Darrell Manchip and Dean Barlow on the mark.

But the seventh clash was given to Drake’s Liam O’Driscoll as a walkover, keeping them in the match.

Louis Arnell hit a 120 finish for Drake in the penultimate set.

However, it was not enough to see off Newcome’s Darren Barnes, who sealed victory for his side before Terry Griffiths added their sixth.

Druids Arms B secured their first win of the season in division B as they triumphed 6-3 over promotion-chasing Star & Garter.

Tony Windebank and Chris Skeffington putting Star 2-1 up with wins either side of a Steve Patrick score.

Momentum then swung to Druids as wins for Darren Robson, Graham Glow, Tony Smith and Tony Rees, along with a Chris Brown walkover, gave them an insurmountable lead.

Tom Legg took the last leg as a consolation for Star.

Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B) threw a 15-dart leg and 134 finish, while Frankie Howard (Lord Chichester B recorded two 17-darters.

Steve Todd (Phoenix North End B), Mike Symes (Admiral Drake B), Jack Seymour and Mike Feaver (both Lord Chichester B) also finished legs in 17 darts, with Todd hitting two 180s and Symes and Seymour one each.

Steve Houghton (Duke of Devonshire B) capped an 18-dart leg with a 161 check-out, while Phil Mercer (Lord Chichester B) included a 180 and 113 finish in an 18-dart game.

Dave Smith (Jolly Taxpayer C) and Neil Hewson (Mr Pickwick A) had 18-darters, along with 107 and 101 game-shots respectively.

Robert Ford (Rose in June B) notched a 148 game shot, Alan Unwin (Raven) checked out on 108, Dean Jones (Lord Chichester B) hit a 106 finish, Ian Vincent (Phoenix North End C) had a 105 game-shot and William Leach (Fawcett Inn) hit a 102 game-shot along with a 180.

n Steve Perren and Loz Dowding progressed to the finals night of the Bishop’s Waltham & District League summer doubles competition.

Perren hit two 180s and Dowding notched 113 and 100 finishes, while the duo also threw a 12-dart leg.

Colin Rich and Andy Spreadbury also booked their spot with Rich hitting a 146 check-out and Spreadbury a 180.

Alan Shawyer and Alan Reynolds, along with Rich Jarvis and Ron Stevens, will join them.