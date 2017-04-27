Pickwick set the pace in the summer league

MR PICKWICK A are early frontrunners for the Portsmouth Summer League division A title after starting off the season with a 6-3 win against Druids Arms A.

The Druids began the better of the two teams, with Connor Smith taking the opener.

But they were soon 4-1 down as Paul Garland, Neil Hewson, Kevin Wilson and Paul Emeney struck for Pickwick, with Wilson throwing a 17-darter.

Neil Hallett pulled a set back for Druids, but then a walkover for Phil Rudder gave Pickwick the match.

Brett Smith won a late consolation for Druids and Julian Court took the last set to put the gloss on Pickwick’s victory.

Duke Of Devonshire B began the campaign with a well-earned 5-4 triumph over Druids Arms B in division B.

Jim Dean and Les Stallard put Duke 2-1 up as they took legs either side of Chris Brown’s win.

Brian Attfield restored parity for Druids, but Dale Adams was on hand to move Duke back in front.

Druids pulled level again as Tony Smith made it 3-3 before Derek Sutton put Duke on the brink of victory.

Graham Clow won the penultimate leg for Druids to keep them in the match, but it was Duke’s Steve Houghton who won the decisive game to take the match.

Baffins twice battled back from behind to beat Clarence Gardens 6-3 and continue their unbeaten start in division C.

Clarence took the lead courtesy of Dan Shambrook and Glenn Booth, but each time their advantage was cancelled out by Baffins’ Dale Stockwell and Fred Fuggle respectively.

Baffins then seized control as Piers Howorth, Mick Chandler and Vic Wain gave them an insurmountable lead.

Lee Robertson took a consolation for Clarence before Bruce Duff added a sixth for Baffins.

Thatchers battled back from 3-1 down to overcome Fawcett Inn 6-3 in division D.

Tom Morley, Anthony Goodeve and Edward Maggs were all in winning ways for Fawcett, while only Nick Wild could muster any early resistance for Thatchers.

But momentum then swung as Thatchers took the remaining ties to win the game courtesy of Chris Diamond, David Edwards, Gary Ramshead, Chris Williams and Simon Edgar.

Lee Cook (Phoenix North End B) threw 15 and 18-dart legs and a 101 finish, while Just Hughes (Lord Chichester B) also finished games in 15 and 18 darts.

Danny Smith (Admiral Drake B) recorded 16 and 18-dart efforts and a 180.

Chris Jafkins (Mr Pickwick B) threw a 16-darter and Jon Bramble (Shearer Arms) had a 17-dart leg.

Mike Feaver (Lord Chichester B), Paul La Roche (Jolly Taxpayer C), Sam Head and Mike Symes (both Admiral Drake B) all notched 18-darters with Head checking out on 127 and La Roche scoring 180.

Pat Reed (Lord Chichester A) hit a 109 finish and Daryl Connor (Old House at Home) and Joe Standen (Phoenix North End B) both checked out on 100.

Gary Smith, Lee O’Donovan (both Jolly Taxpayer C), John Madgwick Jnr (Lord Chichester B) and Martyn Carlyle (Portland) all fired in maximums. James Elliot (King Street Tavern) scored 160.