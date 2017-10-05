Portsmouth individuals final is a Barnes-stormer

Have your say

Darren Barnes claimed the Portsmouth Men’s Summer League individuals title with a 4-2 triumph over Jim Snook in the final.

The Newcome Arms A player took a 2-0 lead before Stag B’s Snook hit back to pull level.

Jon Bramble helped Admiral Drake C to the fours title. Picture: Ian Hargreaves (14868-6)

An 18-dart leg got Barnes back to winning ways and he took the next set to seal victory.

On his way to the final, the Newcome player beat Admiral Drake C’s Gary Potter in the semi-finals.

He dispatched Jon Bramble, of Shearer Arms, in the previous round.

Meanwhile, Snook overcame Les Rance, of Phoenix North End B, in the quarter-finals before going on to beat Admiral Drake C’s Dave Lock.

Duke of Devonshire B player Adrian Jones and Connor Smith, of Druids Arms A, both reached the last eight.

It was almost a double celebration for Barnes – but he narrowly missed out on winning the pairs crown alongside team-mate Darrell Manchip.

The Newcome duo took a 3-0 lead over Phoenix North End B’s Lee Smith and Les Rance.

But their opponents refused to lie down.

Smith and Rance produced 12 and 18-dart legs – including 132 and 115 finishes – as they fought back to emerge as 4-3 victors.

The Phoenix pair reached the final by winning against Dave Smith and David Place, of Stag B, in the semi-finals.

Earlier in the competition they had triumphed over Clarence Gardens’ Kevin Hookey and Tony Bell in the quarters.

Barnes and Manchip beat Star & Garter’s Paul Miller and Gary Hayward in the last eight.

They went on to overcome Danny Browne and Liam O’Driscoll, of Admiral Drake C, in the semis.

Stag B’s Jim Snook and Dean Sumner reached the quarter-finals.

And so did Keith Horn and Connor Smith, of Druids Arms B.

Shearer Arms have been crowned fours champions.

Their quartet of Bramble, Sam Palmer, Bruce Baker and Rob Blake beat Admiral Drake C in the competition’s final.

Bramble, Palmer, Baker and Blake clinched the crown with a 2-0 success against the Drake line-up of Luke Smith, Danny Browne, Liam O’Driscoll and Dave Lock.