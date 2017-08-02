Rowling writes an easy final chapter in victory

Have your say

LAWRENCE ARMS took advantage of a depleted Red White & Blue side, beating them 5-4 in Portsmouth Men’s Summer League division D.

Richard Huntley and Pete Hickley gave Red White & Blue a 2-1 lead with legs either side of a Lawrence win by Gordon Smith.

Lawrence then took control with Pete McDuff, Rob McDuff and Tom Robson on the mark.

Colin Hatherley and Steve Fell pulled Red White & Blue level but it was to no avail as Lawrence’s Paul Rowling was awarded the last leg as a walkover.

Admiral Drake B pulled two points clear at the top of division A following an 8-1 demolition of Shearer Arms.

Charlie Jackson and Dennis Smith moved Drake into a 2-0 lead before Jon Bramble got Shearer off the mark, despite Drake’s James Brooker notching a 17-dart leg against him.

But it was one-way traffic from then on as Gary Collis, Adam Lipscombe, Barry Stevens, Danny Smith, Sam Head – 17-darter and 180 – and Mike Symes – 15-darter and 120 finish – secured a convincing win for Drake.

Jolly Taxpayer B pulled out of division B’s bottom three with a 5-4 victory over Duke of Devonshire A.

David Gough opened proceedings for Taxpayer and Robert Bateman doubled their tally with a 115 finish.

Jim Dean and Kevin Houghton restored parity for Duke before David Clarke edged Taxpayer back in front.

A win from Steve Houghton and walkover for Derek Sutton put Duke ahead for the first time only for Richard Stevens and Barry Evans to take the last two games and win the match for Taxpayer.

In division C Harvest Home came from behind to win 6-3 against Oyster House A who paid the price for being two players short.

Craig Mason won for Harvest but Oyster’s Alex Hood hit back.

Harvest went back in front through Paul Storey before Oyster gained the lead with legs from Robert Loveridge and Paul Russell.

Rob Andrews and James Bateman moved Harvest 4-3 up and their team-mates Charlie Hymers and Peter Webb claimed the last two ties as walkovers.

Paul Garland (Mr Pickwick A) and Robert Scott (Tap) both finished legs in 17-darts while Pete Curtis (Lord Chichester A) recorded an 18-dart leg with a 102 check-out.

Vince Aston, Lee Smith (both Phoenix North End B) and James Woolley (Mermaid) had 18-darters.

Jim Snook (Stag B) hit a 123 finish, Malcolm Ogden (Mr Pickwick A) notched a 120 check-out, Peter Lamb (Thatchers) threw a 114 game-shot, Phil Rudder (Mr Pickwick A) finished on 104 and George Davis (Jolly Taxpayer B) fired in a maximum.

Newcome Arms B are looking for players.

Contact Ron Neale on 02392 838434 or 07795 380393, or email nealeron@hotmail.co.uk for more details.