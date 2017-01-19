Stag miss the chance to boost their title bid

STAG B missed out on a chance to boost their bid to win Portsmouth Men’s Winter League division C.

They lost 5-4 to Eldon Arms when there was an opportunity to go level on points at the top of the table.

Dave Smith and Dion Jukes put Stag 2-1 up with legs either side of an Eldon win from Michael Chandler.

Eldon then took control as James Elliott, Steve Hartill, Jon Davison and Ian Mitchell rattled off four on the trot to bag the points.

Mark Barnes and Jim Snook took the last two legs as consolations for Stag.

Division D table-toppers Clarence suffered their first defeat of the season as they lost 6-3 to Rose in June A.

Rose wasted no time in winning the match.

Malcolm Sparks, James Dugan, Paul Saynor, Graham Turner and Chris Pratt put them 5-0 up.

Dan Shambrook, James Miller and Tony Bell made the score-line more respectable for Clarence before Dave Lennox added a sixth for Rose.

Despite being three players short, Newcome Arms A triumphed 5-4 over Druids Arms in division A.

Druids’ Keith Horn, Brian Dickson and Brett Smith were all awarded walkovers but Newcome soon pulled level with Shane Filleul – 18-dart leg – John Richmond and Darren Barnes – 17-darter and 104 finish.

Alan Smith put Druids ahead but Del Thomson threw an 18-dart effort to force a decider which Darrell Manchip won for Newcome despite Druids’ Neil Hallett notching an 18-darter.

Jolly Taxpayer B beat Artillery Arms 7-2 in division B.

Tony Turner and Ted Andrews struck for Taxpayer but Steve Woodage and Jonathan Cooper made it 2-2.

David Gough, David Clarke, Daniel Stapley, Dave Andrews and George Davis then made it one-way traffic with wins for Taxpayer.

Andy Newcombe (Jolly Taxpayer C) threw 15 and 18-dart legs while Kevin Gilchrist (Lord Chichester B), Lee Smith (Phoenix North End B) and Kevin Wilson (Mr Pickwick) also finished legs in 18 darts with Smith hitting a 121 check-out.

Colin Prout (Stag A) recorded a 144 game-shot, Allan Lloyd (Mr Pickwick) hit a 134 finish and David A Hatherley (Oyster House B) checked-out on 130.

Malcolm Ogden (Mr Pickwick) notched a 125 finish and Jim Stanhope (Lord Chichester B) and Sam Palmer (Shearer Arms) hit 116 and 102 game-shots respectively.

Steve Todd (Phoenix North End B), Lee Brothers (Shearer Arms) and Ron Waters (Froddington Arms B) all fired in maximums.

Cyril Large (Rose in June B) scored 174, Peter Neale (Duke of Devonshire B) hit 171 and Scott Lees (Raven) picked up a 155.

From January 31, Battle of Minden will be playing all their division D home games from the John Jacques on Fratton Road.