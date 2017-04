HORNDEAN came from behind to beat AFC Portchester in a five-goal derby thriller in the Wessex League premier division at Five Heads Park

Andrew Todd gave the visitors the lead before Ash Howes drew the Deans level.

The Royals got themselves back in front through with Todd grabbing a second.

But Connor Duffin struck before half-time to ensure the two side’s went into the break level.

And Mark Smith grabbed the winning goal for Michael Birmingham’s side in the second half.