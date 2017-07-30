Cole stokes up Warriors in defeat of Potters

Have your say

Wightlink Warriors chalked up a 56-33 win over Stoke Potters at the Smallbrook Stadium.

Connor Coles was the star of the show, racking up a maximum 15-point hail to inspire the National League triumph last Thursday.

He received resolute backing from his team-mates – with a solid scorechart leaving only scraps for Stoke.

The visitors’ cause was not helped by the third-heat departure of David Wallinger, who hit the back straight safety fence after touching the inner kerb on bend two and lifting violently.

The meeting was delayed by 70 minutes while medical staff attended to the stricken Potter.

Eventually, he was taken to hospital for attention to lower back injuries.

The accident did take a little gloss off the Warriors victory.

But home skipper James Cockle was full of praise for his troops.

He said: ‘That was a great team performance and promises more for the future.

‘The team are working well together and everyone is trying to do their very best and help each other.

‘As captain, I expect nothing less than 100 per cent from my riders and that’s what we got.

‘It’s never nice to see riders get hurt and David’s crash was horrible.

‘On behalf of the Warriors, we hope he isn’t too bad and he’s up and about very soon.’

The Warriors are back at the Smallbrook Stadium on Thursday, when Buxton Hitmen are the visitors.

WIGHTLINK Warriors: Ben Wilson 10+2, Chris Widman 6, James Cockle 10+1, Scott Campos 7, Connor Coles 15, Jamie Sealey 2, Adam Portwood 6+1

Stoke Potters: Ben Morley 10, Ryan Terry-Daley 3+3, Tony Atkin 6, David Wallinger 0, Luke Priest 6, Paul Burnett 1, Shaun Tedham 7+1