New Fareham manager out to shock Moneys in derby

New Fareham Town manager Pete Stiles insists the Reds are looking to cause an upset as they travel to Wessex League premier division leaders Moneyfields tomorrow (3pm).

Stiles only took charge at Cams Alders on Monday but made a dream start at Amesbury Town 24 hours later.

The Reds surprised their high-flying hosts by beating them 3-1 – their first league win since September.

Stiles is now plotting an even bigger shock result against the league leaders.

‘We are not regarding the game at Moneyfields as a damage-limitation exercise,’ said Stiles.

‘Our aim is to go there and get points.

‘We intend to give it a real good go and are not there just to make the numbers up.

‘The win at Amesbury will certainly give us a bit more of a spring in our step.

‘All we did was encourage the players to get on the ball and play with a bit of confidence.

‘The challenge for the players again will be to keep showing us what they are capable of.

‘Having a win under the belt gives the players a completely different mindset.

‘They had just been used to losing and got used to accepting it.

‘All credit to the players, though, who took on board what we said before the game and got on with it.’

Stiles and his assistant Rudi Hall have brought in two new players, Curt Robbins and Josh Holmes.

Both players have worked with the management team before and are tried and trusted players.

In fact they combined for the first Fareham goal under the Stiles regime.

Robbins provided the equaliser after Amesbury had taken a second-minute lead from the penalty spot.

Further goals from Jay Ripiner and Simon Woods completed a rare Fareham success.

More importantly, it lifted the Reds up to 18th place and two points clear of the relegation zone.

Moneyfields, however, will present Stiles and his players with an even stiffer test.

The hosts are nine points clear at the top and unbeaten since the end of November.

Boss Dave Carter, however, views Fareham as a potential banana skin.

‘Players always raise their game for a new manager and Fareham will be no different,’ said Carter.

‘We won’t be taking them lightly that is for certain.

‘After getting ourselves into such a good position we don’t want any slip-ups.

‘Our concentration levels will need to be good.

‘But if we make sure we defend properly I always fancy us to score goals.’

The home side are without striker Steve Hutchings who is on holiday in Florida.

Louie Martin, groin, and Dan Woodward, knee, are injury doubts.

Goalkeeper Matt Shortt is back in contention after suspension but Steve Mawthorpe has done well in his absence.