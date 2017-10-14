Borough slump to drubbing at Merthyr

Gosport Borough’s woes continued as they slumped to a 5-0 loss at Merthyr Town in the Southern League premier division.

The game burst into life right from kick-off as Elliot Richard tucked the ball home after just 33 seconds.

It was the worst possible start for the visitors and things got worse for Mick Catlin’s side when Ian Traylor doubled Merthyr’s lead with just five minutes on the clock.

Borough were allowed minimal time on the ball, and for the majority of first period they were camped inside their own penalty area.

The Welsh outfit then scored an inevitable third goal when Ashley Evans headed home after 18 minutes.

As the home side took their foot off the gas, Gosport were able to see more of the ball and retained possession better, but the hosts really limited their options when facing goal.

Catlin’s outfit registered just one shot on target throughout the first 45 minutes – a half-volley from Frankie Paige which was comfortably saved by the Merthyr keeper.

Borough looked a lot better as a unit for the first 15 minutes of the second half.

However, the game was already put to bed by this stage, with Merthyr adding to their dominance when Corey Jenkins extended their lead to 4-0.

A disastrous afternoon for Borough was then rounded off when Scott Hancock added a fifth late in the game.

Gosport remain bottom of the table with one point from 13 games.

– SAM BEEL