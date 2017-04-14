Gosport injuries mount ahead of crunch period

Problems continue to mount for Gosport Borough in their bid to avoid relegation from Vanarama National League South.

First-team coach Danny Thompson admits the side faces serious injury problems ahead of today’s crucial trip to bottom-of-the-league Bishop’s Stortford.

Borough could be without a recognised striker as they look to pick up three vital points.

Ben Wright, Tony Lee and Ollie Bailey are all doubts, leaving the Gosport management with the prospect of drafting in development squad players to cover the gaps.

The injuries couldn’t come at a worse time as Thompson reckons Borough need to win both their Easter holiday games to give themselves a chance.

Oxford City are the visitors to Privett Park on Bank Holiday Monday.

‘We know that this weekend is massive for us,’ said Thompson.

‘By Monday tea-time we will know exactly where we stand.

‘Winning both games could see us move out of the bottom three if our main rivals Whitehawk slip up.

‘That would transfer a bit more pressure onto Whitehawk who we meet at home in our final game of the season.

‘There are no ifs and buts we have got to get the six points on offer this weekend.

‘Unfortunately, it looks as though we are going to be down to the barebones.’

Experienced striker Wright limped off at Welling with a calf injury and was soon followed by Lee with a knock on the ankle.

It left Borough playing the final 15 minutes with 10 men as they had already used all their substitutes.

Bailey is struggling with a groin strain and is another likely absentee.

Youngsters Flyn Begley and Matt Morris are likely to join the squad.

Thompson admitted Borough will need to show far greater resilience than they did at Welling, when they lost 4-0.

‘In the first half we did well and could easily have gone in at the break in front,’ said Thompson.

‘Then we came out at the start of the second half and conceded straight from the kick-off.

‘Thirty seconds of slackness was all it took.

‘After that our confidence was shot to bits and we folded like a pack of cards.

‘We must go to Bishop’s Stortford prepared to give it our best shot.

‘Mathematically, we are not down yet and must fight to the bitter end.’

Meanwhile, there is speculation over the future of manager Alex Pike after he suggested on Radio Solent that maybe the time was right for a new challenge.

He felt he had not been given the resources to do the job needed at Gosport this season.

Pike has been linked with the vacant Weymouth job, but chairman Mark Hook played down the idea.

‘Whenever a managers job becomes available in the area Alex’s name always comes up,’ said Hook.

‘That shouldn’t be surprising after the success he has had at Gosport over the years.’