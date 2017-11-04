Lack of killer instinct hits Borough

Have your say

GOSPORT failed to build on last week’s FA Trophy win as they slipped to a defeat against 10-man St Neots.

Borough were full of confidence after the 1-0 Trophy win against Bristol Manor Farm.

Much of the first half in the game was played at a fast pace and both sides tried to make a spectacle of it..

But a lack of conviction in Borough’s final third led to a counter-attack which ended with Eddie Wakely bringing down Deon Sembie-Ferris for a 12th-minute penalty to the visitors. Dylan Williams slotted it to the left of the keeper.

The hosts seemed to be lacking in defensive shape and needed to be more compact in order to retain possession.

They had one good chance in the first half.

Frankie Paige robbed Williams to lead a counter-attack and his pinpoint cross found the unmarked Iffy Onwauchwu, whose header was just wide.

The second half saw St Neots frustrate the home side, and Borough looked very unimaginative in the final third.

The game exploded into life after a horror challenge on Harry Meday by Kyron Wiltshire saw the Neots man ordered off.

Borough began to work a lot harder to get back into it but good chances, including the chance of a tap-in squandered by Matt Sinclair, following a cross by Dale Mason, went awry.

St Neots were able to hold on for the win in a game Borough might have got something from.

Gosport: Price, Paige, Medway, Lis, Wakely, Sanders, Breed, King, Onwauchwu, Mears, Sinclair. Subs: Watts, Buckland, Mason, Connor, Watch.

SAM BEEL