Pike remains positive despite Slough defeat

Gosport Borough’s miserable start to the Southern League premier division season continued with a 5-1 thrashing against Slough Town.

A Chris Flood double and strikes from Matthew Lench, Josh Jackman and James Dobson gave the visitors a deserved victory at Privett Park.

Alex Przespolewski scored a consolation goal four minutes after the restart for the hosts.

Boss Alex Pike admitted it was a disappointing result for his side as they suffered back-to-back losses following Saturday’s curtain-raiser defeat to King’s Lynn Town.

But the Boro chief is remaining upbeat and insists his young side will use the loss as a learning curve.

Pike said: ‘We have been handed three tough fixtures in our opening three games against King’s Lynn, Slough and Royston.

‘No-one wants to get beat 5-1 but it was never going to be an easy start.

‘It is what it is and the result will be a learning curve for the lads.

‘We have a young squad but this season I’m going into games thinking we can win.’

Slough took the lead after five minutes.

The hosts failed to clear a cross from the right-hand side before Lench bundled his effort home.

Boro skipper Aaron Dawson had his side’s first sight on goal from distance but skewed his shot wide on 23 minutes.

Four minutes later, the visitors doubled their advantage.

Gosport were poorly organised to deal with a cross and Flood headed past a helpless Sam Gray.

Pike’s side almost got themselves back in it when Przespolewski met a cross from the left but the Slough keeper was quickly off his line to make a decent stop.

Whatever half-time team-talk Pike gave to his side must have worked as Boro came out all guns blazing after the restart.

The hosts hit Slough on the counter and Przespolewski produced good skill inside the box before calmly finishing on 49 minutes.

However, Boro’s efforts were short-lived as Guy Hollis was hauled down in the area four minutes later.

Flood stepped up and buried the penalty for Slough.

On 77 minutes, Jackman slotted home from a corner to wrap up the victory for his side while Dobson grabbed a brilliant fifth from outside the box in stoppage time

Despite the poor start to the campaign, Pike is confident Gosport will improve.

He added: ‘The lads are learning and listening all the time.

‘People will see improvement in the second half of the season – they’ve got to have patience.

‘We’ve got some good coaches at this club and they are going to be key.

‘It’s another tough game on Saturday but we will relish the challenge.’