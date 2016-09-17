Weymouth shock Gosport in FA Cup... Hawks progress

GOSPORT BOROUGH’s FA Cup dream is over for another season after they lost 3-2 at Southern League Weymouth.

Alex Pike’s side threw away an early 1-0 lead to run out sorry losers at the Bob Lucas Stadium.

Josh Carmichael opened the scoring for Borough in the ninth minute with a superb looping header that gave the Weymouth keeper no chance.

But their lead didn’t last long as the hosts equalised on the half-hour mark when Stewart Yetton rose unmarked to head the ball past the helpless Martin Rice from a corner.

The two teams went into the break on level terms, but Weymouth took the lead on 64 minutes when Ben Thompson handed them the advantage.

They then sealed their place in the next round of the competition when striker Charlie Davies made it a day to forget for the visitors with a third goal in the dying minutes.

Dan Wooden struck late on but it was too little too late for Gosport.

Also in the Cup, a Matt Paterson hat-trick saw the Hawks book their place in the next round after they disposed of Hellenic League visitors Highworth Town 5-1 at Westleigh Park.

Bognor crashed out of the competition 2-1 at the hands of Billericay - as did AFC Portchester, who lost 2-0 at home to Merthyr Town.

In the Southern League, Petersfield drew 2-2 at Marlow.

Meanwhile, in the Wessex League premier division, Moneyfields beat Amesbury Town 4-2, while Horndean lost 2-1 at Team Solent.