Bradbury keen on swift Tubbs recovery

Hawks boss Lee Bradbury is hoping to see striker Matt Tubbs return in action soon.

The former Pompey forward missed Saturday’s pre-season friendly with his former club because of a back injury.

In May, Tubbs signed a two-year deal with the Hawks to bolster their attack following the return to National League South.

And Bradbury is keen to unleash his new striker on opposition defences as soon as possible.

He said: ‘Matt was training and felt a niggle in his back, with an inflammation in there.

‘He’s okay. He’s had an injection to calm it down and should be back in training in the next 48 hours.

‘Fair play to him, he has paid for his own scan and his own injection. He is keen to get going and that shows his intent.

‘Fingers crossed he can start to get his pre-season going.’